Live: Jury selection resumes in Derek Chauvin trial with 9 seated, 5 to go

The judge has said he'll rule Friday on some key issues, including the looming question of whether he'll move the trial or delay it.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday, March 18

Jury selection resumes Thursday

Two seated jurors were dismissed Wednesday morning after saying the civil settlement with George Floyd's family influenced their impartiality

Judge gives defense three more peremptory strikes, state one more

Eighth and ninth jurors seated Wednesday afternoon

Judge to make decision on whether to delay or move trial on Friday

Court proceedings resume at the Hennepin County Courthouse Thursday morning with a changed jury.

On Wednesday, the jurors seated prior to the March 12 announcement of a civil settlement between George Floyd's family and the city of Minneapolis were called back for further questioning from Judge Peter Cahill.

The judge dismissed two people who said they could no longer be impartial. Later Wednesday, two more jurors were added to the panel. The day ended with the same number of jurors seated that morning: Nine.

Thursday, the judge heard arguments about allowing a 2019 arrest of George Floyd into the trial, and about one of the state's expert witnesses, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sarah Vinson.

Friday is expected to be a big day of decisions in the trial. The judge said he plans to rule then on the arrest evidence, Dr. Vinson's testimony, and on the defense request to delay and move the trial due to pretrial publicity.

8:40 a.m.

Court proceedings Thursday morning began with the defense and prosecution presenting arguments to the judge over an ongoing issue: whether a 2019 arrest of George Floyd can be discussed at trial.

Judge Peter Cahill also needs to decide whether to allow a prosecution expert witness, Dr. Sarah Vinson, to weigh in on George Floyd's behavior during the moments leading up to his death in May 2020.

Cahill said before arguments began that so far, "it would appear to me that the expert testimony of Dr. Vinson would be admissible on 'fairly narrow' issues" such as whether Floyd's emotional response on May 25 was consistent with claustrophobia, anxiety or a panic attack.

Judge Cahill said regarding the 2019 arrest of George Floyd, he stands by his previous ruling that Floyd's emotional state in 2019 and the statements he made at that time are not relevant because "his intention's not at issue here." He had ruled that the defense can't use those things to describe a "modus operandi" when Floyd is arrested.

Whether his emotional response was feigned or genuine doesn't really matter, the judge said, because the question is whether the officers dealt appropriately with what was in front of them.

"The emotions, his response, his statements, whether he was crying or not, are not really relevant," Cahill said of the 2019 arrest.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell argued on Thursday that Dr. Vinson, a forensic psychiatrist, should be able to offer an interpretation of Floyd's behaviors during the 2020 arrest.

"The behaviors don't speak for themselves necessarily," Blackwell said.

He said the prosecution is concerned with how the defense will interpret them. Blackwell believes the defense will interpret George Floyd's behaviors as "resisting arrest" and "fabricating" trouble breathing.

"Does the noncompliance mean he's resisting arrest?" Blackwell asked. "Or does it mean he's not capable of getting in the car because he's suffering from anxiety?"

Blackwell argued that if the prosecution can't offer a rebuttal, then the defense shouldn't be allowed to say that the behavior was drug addiction or resisting arrest.

"Either both sides can, or neither side can," Blackwell said.

Cahill said he's already considering allowing the 2019 arrest in on a "limited" basis. He said he believes that the fact that Floyd was ingesting drugs and that a paramedic indicated he was in danger of hypertension may be relevant.

However, Cahill reasoned that if the prosecution wants to have an expert assert that Floyd's responses are genuine, he may need to also allow the defense to admit evidence that they believe shows the opposite.

"If you put in this evidence, they are entitled to rebut it," Cahill said.

Blackwell told the judge that Dr. Vinson is intended to be a rebuttal witness. He said if the defense doesn't make those assertions that Floyd was faking claustrophobia or a panic attack, then they would not need to use Vinson in that role.

Chauvin's defense attorney Eric Nelson said he agrees with the judge that either both come in, or neither come in. He said that interpreting the evidence is part of what he does as a defense attorney.

"That's my job as a lawyer is to draw inferences from that evidence," Nelson said. "This is the entire nature of the adversarial system. Here's the evidence, this is how the state interprets the evidence. This is how the defense interprets the evidence. Jury, you decide."

Nelson acknowledged that the state can bring in evidence to offer a different viewpoint on Floyd's behavior - if the defense can interpret it from their own perspective.

Cahill said he will "take this under advisement" and rule on the 2019 arrest, Dr. Vinson's testimony, the request for a continuance and the request for a change of venue on Friday.

On Monday, Derek Chauvin's defense lawyer Eric Nelson expressed concerns that the $27 million settlement, the largest in city history, would affect the impartiality of the already-seated jurors.

Judge Cahill agreed, though he said he didn't sense any "evil intent" from the timing of the settlement announcement. The judge asked the jurors if they'd seen news about the settlement and whether or not it would impact their ability to be fair.

Two of the jurors who had been seated, a white man and a Hispanic man, said they could no longer view the trial impartially. Judge Cahill dismissed them. The number of seated jurors for the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer dropped from nine, including the two seated after the settlement's announcement, to seven.

The questioning of potential jurors continued on Wednesday morning, and by the time court adjourned on Wednesday afternoon, two replacement jurors had been found and the number of seated jurors rose once again to nine. Five more jurors are needed before opening statements in the trial begin in earnest on March 29.

The jurors seated so far are two white men, two white women, two multiracial women and three Black men.

When pretrial hearings resume on Thursday morning, the prosecution and defense will argue what information, if any, should be allowed in the trial regarding a Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd from 2019.

The judge has said that on Friday he will announce a decision on moving the trial to another venue outside Hennepin County, and whether or not he feels the trial should begin at the scheduled time at the end of March.