Live: Derek Chauvin trial testimony resumes with LAPD sergeant

LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger, an expert witness called by the state, said Tuesday that Derek Chauvin's use of force against George Floyd was "excessive."

Wednesday, April 7

LAPD sergeant takes the stand as an expert witness: 'My opinion was that the force was excessive.'



Lieutenant in charge of use-of-force training said Chauvin's actions were not authorized

'If you don't have a pulse on the person, you will immediately start CPR,' said MPD officer in charge of first aid education

Judge said Morries Hall, who was with George Floyd when he was arrested, can testify on narrow topics without violating 5th Amendment

The second week of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues Wednesday with prosecutors expected to call more expert witnesses.

Former officer Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in George Floyd's death.

As the prosecution continues to build a case around Chauvin's use of force, more police officers are expected to take the stand Wednesday, and testimony could shift this week to focus on medical aspects of the case.

The state brought in its first expert witness from outside the city of Minneapolis Tuesday, LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger. Stiger said after watching the videos showing Chauvin's restraint of Floyd, "my opinion was that the force was excessive."

Sgt. Stiger will continue his testimony Wednesday.

Tuesday, the jury heard from Lt. Johnny Mercil, who was in charge of use-of-force training at the time of Floyd's arrest. Mercil said using a knee on a person's neck is not a trained MPD neck restraint, but "isn't unauthorized" when using force. He confirmed that once a person is handcuffed and under control, the technique would no longer be authorized.

Mercil said it's possible Chauvin was drawing on other training about using his weight to gain control, but said officers are trained to avoid the neck.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Mercil if he ever told officers during training that if a person can talk, they can breathe. "It's been said, yes," Mercil said.

Officer Nicole Mackenzie also testified Tuesday, saying that officers are trained to provide CPR "immediately" once a pulse cannot be found. She agreed with the defense that a crowd of bystanders could make it hard to administer CPR.

9:15 a.m.

LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger resumed his testimony on Wednesday, as prosecutor Steve Schleicher continued his direct examination.

Stiger is an expert witness called by the state to evaluate Derek Chauvin's use of force against George Floyd. He testified on Tuesday afternoon that the force was "excessive."

Stiger said based on his review of body camera footage, the restraint lasted 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Schleicher showed Stiger a series of photos, asking him to talk through his analysis of Chauvin's actions. Stiger circled Chauvin's knees on one body camera image, saying his left knee was on Floyd's neck and his right knee was on his back. Stiger said he believed Chauvin's weight was on his knees at this point.

Stiger said it also appeared that earlier Chauvin was attempting to to use "pain compliance" on Floyd's hand. He pointed out another photo that showed Chauvin's hand holding Floyd's behind his back, saying it appears Chauvin is "squeezing" his fingers.

He said squeezing the fingers can cause pain, as can pulling the wrist into the handcuff. Stiger said this could cause pain especially because the handcuffs are double locked "they could continue to ratchet tighter as the person moved." He said he could hear the cuffs ratcheting in the body camera footage.

"What if there's no opportunity for compliance?" Schleicher asked.

"Then at that point it's just pain," Stiger said.

Stiger said Chauvin did not stop the pain compliance techniques during the restraint.

Stiger analyzed the use of force based on Graham vs. Connor, a U.S. Supreme Court case which has three prongs to determine the reasonableness of an officer's use of force. The first is the severity of the crime, which was a suspected counterfeit $20 bill. Stiger indicated that he viewed that as a low-level offense that would not normally require force.

The second is the presence of an immediate threat. Stiger said Floyd did not present an immediate threat to the officers, drawing partially on the fact that there were four officers present.

The third prong is whether the person is actively resisting or attempting to flee.

"Based on my analysis Mr. Floyd never, was not actively resisting at the time that he was in the prone position, nor did he communicate to them that he was attempting to resist or evade them," Stiger said.

After reviewing the Minneapolis Police Department's use-of-force continuum, Stiger said, "My opinion was that no force should have been used once he was in that position."

Stiger also stated his opinion that the restraint of Floyd shown on the video constitutes "deadly force."

"At the time of the restraint period Mr. Floyd was not resisting, he was in the prone position, he was handcuffed, he was not attempting to evade, he was not attempting to resist, and the pressure that was being caused by the body weight could cause positional asphyxia, which could cause death," he said.

Stiger said the dangers of positional asphyxia have been known to police officers for "at least 20 years."

Stiger added that positional asphyxia alone could cause death, and in this case it was compounded by the weight of three officers: Chauvin, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

"When you add body weight to that, then it just increases the risk of death," he said.

Stiger said he would define a "hostile crowd" as one where people are threatening or throwing things at police. He looked at a still image of the bystanders watching Floyd's restraint.

"I did not perceive them as being a threat," he said. "Because they were merely filming and they were, most of it was their concern for Mr. Floyd."

Tuesday, April 6

During a period set aside for pretrial motions Tuesday morning, Judge Peter Cahill heard from Morries Hall, who wants to invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to testify because it would cause him to self-incriminate. Hall was with Floyd when he was arrested outside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020. The judge said he will hold a second hearing to go through a narrow list of questions that he believes are admissible, instead of allowing Hall to avoid testifying completely.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump joined members of George Floyd's family and supporters for a prayer for justice outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

Sharpton said he prayed for strength -- both for Floyd's family and for people around the country.

"Dear God, we come standing in front of a building where a jury is listening to evidence," Sharpton began. "But you know, Lord, you hold the world in the palm of your hand, and we believe if we stand for what's right that you will give us justice."