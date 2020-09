The Geneseo Police Department said there is no threat to the community after posts on social media claimed someone was following youth around the city.

GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo Police Department said there is no threat to the community after posts on social media claimed someone was following youth around the city.

Deputy Chief Gene Karzin said in a statement Monday that after an investigation into two separate complaints, police do not believe "there is an ongoing threat to its citizens."