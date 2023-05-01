'It's simple and shouldn't be feared at all' | Genesis Heart Institute highlights the importance of AEDs after Hamlin collapse

The medical center says public interest in CPR and AEDs has grown since Monday's incident with Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 365,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the United States. 90% of them are fatal and 70% happen at home.

When someone does suffer cardiac arrest, the first step in saving their life is to perform CPR.

"I think it's a skill everyone should have at least some exposure to," UnityPoint Health's Dr. Tom Bollaert. "Cardiac arrests can happen to anyone at any place."

Giving chest compressions allows for blood to keep flowing through the body, providing oxygen to organs. In the case that the heart stops beating, the next step is to use an Automated Exterior Defibrillator, also known as an AED.

Genesis Health's Triston Dalaska explained that AEDs are user-friendly.

“AED use is very simple, it shouldn't be feared at all," Dalaska said. "When you turn it on, it'll tell you what to do step by step. The device provides an electrical shock to the heart to hopefully restart it and put it into a normal rhythm again.”

AEDs are found in many places, like hospitals and schools.

Dalaska added that the medical center is seeing public interest in CPR and AEDs growing following the collapse and cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football.

"We have seen a lot of incoming phone calls asking questions, how can we become certified? How can we become trained? Can I purchase an AED?" Dalaska said.

AEDs are available for the public to purchase. Devices can be purchased online with models starting at $1,500.

"AEDs were released to the public so they can be used by anyone when needed," Dalaska said.

Genesis Health will be hosting CPR and AED training classes later this month. To register for the class, click/tap here.