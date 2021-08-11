Genesis Health Systems extends deadline for employee COVID-19 vaccine requirements

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Employees at Genesis Health Systems will have an extra week to become fully vaccinated or submit an exemption waiver, but no one will be fired if neither is done in time.
The deadline has been pushed to 4 p.m. on Monday, November 15.
Genesis tells News 8 the decision to extend requirements comes in response to the state's new law which requires Iowans to submit a COVID-19 vaccine waiver statement, without having to provide a documentation by a doctor or religious leader.
The health department says employees will not be fired if they fail to meat that deadline. Instead, Genesis will enforce corrective action measures, but they did not specify the details of what those could be.