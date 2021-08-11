x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Genesis Health Systems extends deadline for employee COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Employees won't be fired if they don't meet requirements before the new deadline, but Genesis says they will take other corrective action measures.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Employees at Genesis Health Systems will have an extra week to become fully vaccinated or submit an exemption waiver, but no one will be fired if neither is done in time.

The deadline has been pushed to 4 p.m. on Monday, November 15. 

Genesis tells News 8 the decision to extend requirements comes in response to the state's new law which requires Iowans to submit a COVID-19 vaccine waiver statement, without having to provide a documentation by a doctor or religious leader.

RELATED: Illinois and Iowa are taking drastically different approaches to employer vaccine laws

The health department says employees will not be fired if they fail to meat that deadline. Instead, Genesis will enforce corrective action measures, but they did not specify the details of what those could be.

Related Articles

In Other News

This five year old is Moline High School's youngest traffic cop helping hand