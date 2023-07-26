Genesis Health boosting employment with monthly job fairs

Staff said the direct hire events have led to more than 70 accepted job offers since February.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health is seeing success with its "Walk-in Wednesday" monthly job fair, where managers can conduct interviews and make same-day job offers.

Since February, staff said over 280 people have come to the events, and more than 70 have accepted job offers.

Leaders said the event boosts hiring for many departments, including front-line emergency roles which took a big hit during the pandemic.

"Over the last couple of weeks, the Genesis East ED [emergency department] has hired 10 new nurses — and that's the most we've hired at one time," ED supervisor Lauren Lovedy said. "That's just a big stride forward for the emergency department and something we're super proud of."