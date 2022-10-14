Geneseo residents experiencing water discoloration after hydrant flushing

The city stated the discoloration is due to hydrant flushing, but residents say the color is unlike what they've seen before.

GENESEO, Ill. — Some residents in Geneseo are seeing discoloration in their water supply. According to a statement on the City's Facebook page, this was due to a week-long hydrant flushing.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency describes water discoloration as normal during hydrant flushing, with colors ranging from cloudy to slight rusty brown.

But a video submitted by a Geneseo resident showed their water coming out as a dark brown.

News 8 reached out for comment by the Geneseo City Administrator, Brandon Maeglin who responded with a statement.

"The City of Geneseo has been conducting its Fall hydrant flushing process all this week. This process is required per the Illinois EPA. It is common to temporarily see what appears to be rust-colored water, as the water is moving at a higher velocity through the mains at this time, stirring up iron and other mineral deposits. Water is safe to use during this process. Residents are given courtesy notifications prior to hydrant flushing via the city’s utility bill, website, and Facebook page."

That didn't stop residents from chiming in on the City's Facebook page. One resident said he had lived in the area for over thirty years, and yet had never experienced water so dark. Another resident said he had been dealing with dark water for three days.