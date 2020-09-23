The 100 block of South Oakwood Avenue was closed, as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 23.

GENESEO, Ill. — A device found inside a vehicle near Geneseo City Hall prompted an evacuation in the area, according to police. The device was described as potentially "incendiary," which means it's made to cause fires.

The device was discovered around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23. Geneseo City Hall, the police department, and nearby residents were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," said Deputy Chief Gene Karzin.

Karzin said that the device came from a vehicle that was involved in a standoff Tuesday. The standoff ended in the shooting death of a man who police said fired a shot at deputies during a traffic stop earlier in the morning in Atkinson, Illinois.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area of South Oakwood Avenue, near City Hall. The alert came out via the city's Facebook page and a text message around 1:45 p.m.

The 100 Block of S. Oakwood Ave. next to City Hall, is currently closed per the Geneseo Police. Please avoid the area.

Geneseo residents received the text message at 1:44 p.m.

It stated: "A message from the city of geneseo code red please avoid the 100 block of s oakwood ave in front of city hall thank you"