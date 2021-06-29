Contractor hits pipeline, leaking natural gas into Geneseo neighborhood

The neighborhood at South Oakwood Avenue and Main Street was evacuated.

GENESEO, Ill. — A natural gas leak prompted the evacuation of residents in a Geneseo neighborhood on Tuesday, afternoon, June 29.

An underground boring company hit a buried gas main while they were installing new equipment in the 500 block of South Oakwood Avenue, according to Geneseo Deputy Police Chief, Gene Karzin. Natural gas was detected several hundred feet from the site.

"Those who need to evacuate have been notified," said a statement from the Geneseo Police Department, on their Facebook page.

Oakwood Avenue and Spring Street between Locust Street and Main Street will be closed until further notice, said Karzin.

Police said Nicor Gas was at the scene around 12:30 p.m. They remained on site to repair the damage and restore service.