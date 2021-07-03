Geneseo Brewing Company will donate one dollar of every pint sold of Sunday's brew to the Pink Boots Society.

GENESEO, Ill. — A Geneseo business brewed up its early celebration of International Women's Day.

International Women's Day is on Monday, March 8th, but the Geneseo Brewing Company held its annual Pink Boots Society fundraiser on Sunday.

The event invited women in the community to learn about brewing beer and help in the process.

The company brewed an IPA on Sunday, using special hops from the Pink Boots Society, according to Rachel Leiby, the head brewer at Geneseo Brewing Company.

That organization helps support and empowers women wanting to get into the brewing industry, Leiby said.

"There are quite a few assistant brewers, and I've got a bunch of them here," Leiby said. "Quite a few bar managers and just a lot of people that are interested in the process. So, it's important for me to show them that they're able to do it too."