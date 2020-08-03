Geneseo Brewing Company hosts sixth annual Womens' Brewing Day

The business is celebrating International Women's Day with what it knows best.

GENESEO, Ill. — The Pink Boots Society presented the sixth annual Women's Brewing Day, held at the Geneseo Brewing Company on Sunday, March 8th.

The even is dedicated to the women who have played roles big and small in the brewing industry for thousands of years, from brewers to tavern owners to bartenders.

The brewery tapped some special beers to mark the occasion, such as the Old Ale Wives Tale, Drunken Imp, Canopy Club, Cosmic Manipulation, and more.