Garage collapses after heavy damage in East Moline fire

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A fire that broke out in East Moline Sunday afternoon destroyed a house's garage.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. on January 16 at a home in the 200 block of 29th Avenue and Kennedy Drive.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find thick flames pouring from the detached garage, with the fire threatening to damage the home.

Nearby agencies were called in to assist with the firefighting effort.

During the process, the garage collapsed as a result of the heavy damage it had sustained.

Eventually, crews were able to bring the fire under control, with only minor damage done to the siding of the home.