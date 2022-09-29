x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Galesburg mother sentenced to 50+ years in prison for strangulation death of 7-year-old daughter

Hazel Ivy was sentenced in a Knox County court on Sept. 29 for the strangulation and stabbing death of her 7-year-old daughter.

More Videos

GALESBURG, Ill — Note: The video above originally aired January 29, 2021.

A Galesburg woman was sentenced to 53 years in prison on Sept. 29 after pleading guilty to the death of her 7-year-old daughter, according to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin.

Hazel Ivy killed her daughter, Willow Banks, in January 2021 at the Cedar Creek Place apartment complex in Galesburg on January 24, 2021.

RELATED: Woman in Galesburg charged with murder in stabbing death of 7-year-old daughter

At the sentencing on Thursday, a forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy testified to her findings. She testified that Banks suffered "multiple stab wounds, blunt force trauma to the back of her head, in addition to injuries consistent with strangulation."

Ivy pled "guilty but mentally ill to the charge of first-degree murder" in Knox County court in June 2022.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Doyle sentenced Ivy to serve 53 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. According to Karlin, Ivy will serve 100% of the sentence the court imposed.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel  

More From News 8

Balloon launch held in remembrance of 7-year-old murder victim

New defense team requests to push back trial of man accused of murdering Breasia Terrell

Eldridge man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography charge

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out