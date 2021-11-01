City of Galesburg hosts 'Stuff the Bus' food drive campaign

GALESBURG, Ill. — The City of Galesburg is kicking off their second annual Stuff the Bus food-drive campaign beginning today and ending on Nov. 23rd.
Buses will be stuffed with donations and parked at the following locations:
- Nov. 1st - Nov. 3rd: City of Galesburg Transit Facility- 1025 Monmouth Boulevard (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Nov. 4th: Save-a-lot- 900 E Main Street (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Nov. 5th: Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Nov. 8th - Nov 10th: City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Nov. 11th: Lakeside Recreation Facility, 1033 South Lake Storey Road (4 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
- Nov. 12th: Hy-Vee, 1975 National Boulevard (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Nov. 15th - Nov. 18th: City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Nov. 19th: Hy-Vee, 2030 E Main Street (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Nov. 22nd: The Strength Collective, 1964 North Henderson Street (10 a.m. - noon)
- Nov. 23rd: Public Safety Building, 150 South Broad Street (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
The city also says donation boxes will be at these spots from Nov. 1st through Nov. 23rd:
- City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins Street
- City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard
- Lakeside Recreation Facility, 1033 S. Lake Storey Road
- The Strength Collective, 1964 N Henderson Street
This campaign aims to target food shortages throughout the area. According to feedingamerica.org, an estimated 45 million people (14%) in America, including 15 million children (15%), may have experienced food insecurity in 2021.
“The City of Galesburg is thrilled to coordinate with local businesses to bring the Stuff the Bus Campaign back for a second year,” said Todd Thompson, City Manager. “We hope many members of the community will consider joining us in the effort to help our community members in need.”
The City of Galesburg is asking for the following non-perishable items:
- peanut butter
- canned tuna and chicken
- pasta
- macaroni and cheese
- spaghetti
- canned vegetables and fruit
All food donations will be given to the FISH Food Pantry and Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. Each of those locations are also accepting online monetary donations.
More information on how to contribute can be found here.