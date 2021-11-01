City of Galesburg hosts 'Stuff the Bus' food drive campaign

Galesburg local businesses are stuffing buses with food donations throughout November.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The City of Galesburg is kicking off their second annual Stuff the Bus food-drive campaign beginning today and ending on Nov. 23rd.

Buses will be stuffed with donations and parked at the following locations:

Nov. 1st - Nov. 3rd: City of Galesburg Transit Facility- 1025 Monmouth Boulevard (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Nov. 4th: Save-a-lot- 900 E Main Street (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Nov. 5th: Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Nov. 8th - Nov 10th: City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Nov. 11th: Lakeside Recreation Facility, 1033 South Lake Storey Road (4 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Nov. 12th: Hy-Vee, 1975 National Boulevard (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Nov. 15th - Nov. 18th: City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Nov. 19th: Hy-Vee, 2030 E Main Street (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Nov. 22nd: The Strength Collective, 1964 North Henderson Street (10 a.m. - noon)

Nov. 23rd: Public Safety Building, 150 South Broad Street (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

The city also says donation boxes will be at these spots from Nov. 1st through Nov. 23rd:

City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins Street

City of Galesburg Transit Facility, 1025 Monmouth Boulevard

Lakeside Recreation Facility, 1033 S. Lake Storey Road

The Strength Collective, 1964 N Henderson Street

This campaign aims to target food shortages throughout the area. According to feedingamerica.org, an estimated 45 million people (14%) in America, including 15 million children (15%), may have experienced food insecurity in 2021.

“The City of Galesburg is thrilled to coordinate with local businesses to bring the Stuff the Bus Campaign back for a second year,” said Todd Thompson, City Manager. “We hope many members of the community will consider joining us in the effort to help our community members in need.”

The City of Galesburg is asking for the following non-perishable items:

peanut butter

canned tuna and chicken

pasta

macaroni and cheese

spaghetti

canned vegetables and fruit

All food donations will be given to the FISH Food Pantry and Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. Each of those locations are also accepting online monetary donations.