Galesburg students learn from Rachel's Challenge: A presentation dedicated to reducing school violence

Specifically, students at Galesburg Junior Senior High School were given Rachel's Challenge . The program is named after Rachel Scott, the first victim of the Columbine High School massacre in 1999. It's meant to encourage students and staff to show kindness to others, hoping the chain reaction will reduce the likelihood of violence in schools.

"It's so incredibly impactful because students learn that the very smallest things can make a difference in other students' lives," Mindi Ritchie, the director of student and staff support for the school district, said. "It doesn't take a lot for them to reach out to someone in need, to say something caring, or just to see someone for who they really are even if they're different than us."