Full force of Galesburg Fire Department called to combat structure

A fire in a vacant Galesburg apartment grew so severe that the fire department called in its entire on-duty force to fight it Sunday night.

At about 10:00 p.m. on November 23, the Galesburg Fire Department received a report of a fire on the corner of N. Cherry and E. Water streets. In response, GFD deployed all three of its fire stations and all 12 of the on-duty personnel.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw large flames spewing from the roof of a vacant apartment. The affected area was attached to two other apartments and a neighboring printing business.

Crews fought the blaze from the ground and the air, with several sections of roof collapsing due to the flames and the reported poor conditions of some areas inside the building.

Once the flames were under control, the Fire Department was able to move in and extinguish the rest of the blaze on the second floor. One crew was also able to put up tarps to protect electrical equipment in the printing business from water