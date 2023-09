The survey will be available until Sept. 19.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg Community Unit School District #205 has released a strategic planning community survey for district stakeholders to provide feedback anonymously.

The survey will be open online until Sept. 19 and can be found here.

Parents, staff, students and community members are asked to complete the survey. It is available in English and Spanish.