Galesburg residents speak out over proposed sales tax hike

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg leaders are days away from voting on whether to increase its sales tax.

The money would fund renovations for a new community center.

A special meeting was held Wednesday, Dec. 14 for residents to voice their thoughts on the measure.

"We're investing in our children and the future of this town," a resident said.

Council members have proposed raising the city's sales tax by .25 of a percent.

"Having a community center for us to go to will have more impact on what we do," a student said.

"I don't think the needs, costs and operating expenses have been defined well enough to collect taxes from the citizenry," a resident said.

"I'm in favor of the quarter percent, I'm willing to pay," another resident said.

Upgrades would be used at the former Churchill Junior High School that was selected as the center's site.

"They do this, they do that, they don't have any access to nothing," one resident said. "This community center -- any community center -- should give them an opportunity."

"I don't think a lot of kids will go to it because things are different in this town," a resident said.

"Obviously this a very important issue to me from the get-go," a resident said.

According to officials, the tax is expected to bring in nearly a million dollars a year.

"We've been working on this project for well over a year," Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman said. Conceivably, with the will of you, that can be turned into a place where plays are performed. Where music and concerts."

Leaders said the revenue would also help improve streets.

"While our streets are crumbling, I'd like to see the city actually take some accountability," a resident said. "Look at what the city wants, what the citizens want, and actually pay attention for once."