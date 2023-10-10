Galesburg residents to receive community development survey

City officials say the survey results are critical to securing a housing rehabilitation grant.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Some Galesburg residents will be getting an extra letter in their mailbox in the near future.

According to officials with the City of Galesburg, the city is applying for a Housing Rehabilitation Grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. One part of that involves identifying a portion of the city to receive the grant funding, which would be used to pay for housing repairs, and surveying residents of the area.

The survey will be given out to residents of Block Group 1 of Census Tract 9 in Galesburg. A map of the territory is included below:

“If you receive a community development block grant survey from WIRC, please take the time to complete and return the survey. It only takes a few minutes, and if the City is successful in receiving the grant, it could fund needed repairs to your home. Even if you don’t believe you would be interested in the program, your neighbors, especially the elderly or disabled, may benefit from the program,” said Steve Gugliotta, Director of Community Development for the City of Galesburg.

If the grant is awarded to Galesburg, officials said the city will distribute information on how homeowners can apply to receive a portion of the funding at a later date.