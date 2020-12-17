Bomb squad called to remove possible explosive from Galesburg street

What the object was exactly hasn't been confirmed, but the possibility of it being an explosive called for cautious action.

GALESBURG, Illinois — A suspicious object lying in a Galesburg roadway led to the activation of a bomb squad Thursday morning.

According to the Galesburg Police Department, t about 7:45 a.m. on December 17, police were alerted to a unknown object laying on the roadway in the 1400 block of East Grove Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they assessed that the cylindrical object looked like it could possibly be an explosive device, closed off the area, and called in the Peoria Bomb Squad to remove it as a precautionary measure.

The device was safely removed by the squad soon after and and investigation was launched.

Officials have not yet confirmed if the device was explosive in nature.