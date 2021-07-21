Galesburg Police seek information on July 5 shooting suspect

GALESBURG, Ill — The Galesburg Police Department put out a call for information for a suspect involved in a shooting earlier in July.
On July 6, a Knox County warrant was issued for the arrest of Mario Washington on charges of First Degree Murder (attempted) and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
This followed the initial incident on July 5, where he allegedly shot a man several times, leaving him with four gunshot wounds that sent him to the hospital.
Anyone having information in regard to this incident is asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers (309) 344-0044 / or go to www.galesburgcrimestoppers.com and submit your tip.