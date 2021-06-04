Galesburg police discover man with gunshot wound, suspect unknown

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man was sent to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound after officers were alerted Sunday night.
On April 4 at about 8 p.m., Galesburg Police Department received a call reporting the discovery of a shooting victim in the 1900 block of Indiana Avenue.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a 33-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound in his chest.
Galesburg Fire and Ambulance gave him immediate medical attention, before sending him to the nearest emergency room, and later to a Peoria hospital for further treatment.
No suspects or further details about the incident have been released.
This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151.