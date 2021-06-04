Galesburg police discover man with gunshot wound, suspect unknown

A Galesburg man was found Sunday with a serious gunshot wound in his chest, and not much is known about the situation that led to the shooting.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man was sent to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound after officers were alerted Sunday night.

On April 4 at about 8 p.m., Galesburg Police Department received a call reporting the discovery of a shooting victim in the 1900 block of Indiana Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 33-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound in his chest.

Galesburg Fire and Ambulance gave him immediate medical attention, before sending him to the nearest emergency room, and later to a Peoria hospital for further treatment.

No suspects or further details about the incident have been released.