Galesburg Police Department kicks off "Chief's Corner" community discussion program

Chief Idle and other officers visited a Galesburg Hy-Vee to talk and build relationships with the community in what's planned to be an ongoing program.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg Police Department has held its first "Chief's Corner" event, launching discussions with community members Friday night.

GPD Officers and Chief of Police Russel Idle visited the Main Street Hy-Vee location to hold a talking session with members of the public, answering questions and building relationships.

The event is part of a larger initiative the department is taking across the community and social media to facilitate communication with the community.