Galesburg parts ways with City Manager Gerald Smith

Smith's legal team came to an agreement with the city council, taking an almost $75,000 severance package to end his employment immediately.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The City of Galesburg has parted ways with City Manager Gerald Smith, who only started in November 2022.

The decision comes after a vote on his employment was supposed to take place at a May 15 special meeting, but the vote was canceled.

"I think when new potential candidates come forward, they're gonna be asking legitimate questions about the security of their position given the last seven months — and that's something the council is gonna have to provide them," Mayor Peter Schwartzman said.

The decision at a June 13 special meeting was almost unanimous, with five council members voting yes, one abstaining and two not present.

Smith was not at city hall, but his legal team came to an agreement with the council members to end his employment, effective immediately. In return, he is receiving almost $75,000 in severance pay.

Community members expressed outrage at several council meetings, especially towards Heather Acerra, Wayne Dennis, Bradley Hix and Evan Miller who tried to arrange the original vote at the May 15 meeting.

"Shame on you — you ran him out of town," one man said.

"You're elected officials — I expect you guys to do better," one mother said.

Some people claimed that the aforementioned four council members had race-driven motives to oust Smith, as he is the first black city manager for Galesburg.

"We need to call it what it is," one man said. "This is racism, straight up — and we — we being all of us," he said while gesturing to the crowd, "have got to deal with it and get rid of it."

News 8's Jonathan Fong asked Acerra if she had any comment on the vote, to which she said: "Not at this time."