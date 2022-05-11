x
Galesburg Parks and Rec. to host annual Youth Fishing Derby at Lincoln Park

The derby is free and open to participants ages 3 to 15. Prizes will be awarded to the first 500 participants who catch a fish.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Summer fishing on the river in the early morning. Fishing background.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Youth Fishing Derby on Sunday at Lincoln Park. The event is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at on Treadwell Drive.

The event is free and open to participants ages 3 to 15. Interim Galesburg Parks and Recreation Director Elizabeth Varner said the derby is an excellent opportunity for the youth to be exposed to fishing, outdoor skills, the need for conservation and a day of fun with their families.

Varner said prizes will be given to the first 500 participants who catch a fish. Fishing packets can be picked up at the Lincoln Park Lagoon Shelters upon arrival, while supplies last, and participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing poles. A limited quantity of fishing poles to borrow for the day will be available from the Youth Fishing Derby Committee.

Local fishers will be in attendance to assist children participating in the derby.

For more information on this event, call the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department at (309) 345-3683.

