Police found several vehicles riddled with bullets at the Grand Tap bar on Grand Ave. near Kiwanis Park around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg officers responded to a shooting early Sunday morning.

One person later showed up at a hospital after being shot, officials said.

No word on their identity or if police are looking for anyone believed to be a suspect(s).