City of Galesburg names new city manager Wednesday

GALESBURG, Ill. — A new City Manager is coming to Galesburg after a nationwide hiring process

The City announced that a conditional offer of employment has been extended to Gerald Smith, who has worked in public administration for over 25 years.

The offer is contingent upon approval of an employment agreement, which is scheduled for City Council consideration at the Sept. 26 City Council Meeting.

Smith has previously served as a City Manager in three different locations, Department Director and Assistant City Manager in communities ranging from 5,000 – 460,000 in population, as well as managing budgets from $5 million to approximately $100 million.

“The City is very excited about Gerald Smith's upcoming leadership," Mayor Peter Schwartzman said. "Our search was extensive, and our vetting was done with great deliberation. Mr. Smith brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of municipal government that will enhance the City of Galesburg's work to reach our council's twenty-three ambitious strategic goals. Our excellent staff will definitely benefit from Mr. Smith's energy, enthusiasm, and wisdom.”

Smith specializes in municipal management, economic development, capital infrastructure planning and operational sustainability.

“I look forward to joining the City of Galesburg as its next City Manager, partnering with and supporting the Mayor, City Council, City staff, and its many residents,” Smith said. “I also look forward to becoming an active member of the Galesburg community as we collectively work towards the ever-evolving evolution of such a rich and storied history.”

The search for a new candidate began in April when former City Manager Todd Thompson announced his acceptance of a new position as Rock Island's City Manager.

Smith is scheduled to begin employment within 30-45 days of approval of the employment agreement. More information on the proposed city manager employment agreement can be found on the City of Galesburg's website.