Galesburg mayor seeks nominations for newly-vacant council seat

After former Alderwoman Lindsay Hillary's resignation, Mayor Schwartzman is taking nominations for her replacement.

GALESBURG, Ill — Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman is accepting suggestions for a new City Council seat after the controversy surrounding the seat's former holder opened the spot.

The city announced in a press release on Wednesday, July 21 that the mayor would be accepting nominations from the public for the newly-vacated Ward 3 Alderman seat.

Residents can send nominations to Mayor Schwartzman through several channels:

Emailing him at pschwart@ci.galesburg.il.us

By calling the City Clerk at 309-345-3610

Nominations must be submitted by July 28 at 4 p.m. You will also be expected to provide the nominee's contact information and reasons for their nomination.