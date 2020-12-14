Galesburg man dead after being ran over while lying in street

Authorities say that the 62-year-old man was lying down in the street Friday night when a car drove over him.

GALESBURG, Illinois — A Galesburg man was pronounced dead after he was ran over in the street in the night on Friday, December 11.

According to an Illinois State Police report, at around 11:28 p.m., a black Ford sedan was traveling down South Farnham Street near its intersection with South Street when it ran over a man lying in the street.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Galesburg resident Eric Ericson who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.

The car was driven by a 17-year-old male alongside an 18-year-old female passenger, who have not been named.