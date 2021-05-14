Galesburg man arrested after climbing and damaging OSF helicopter

Officials say that a St. Mary's patient experiencing a mental episode attempted to climb a parked helicopter and broke an antenna during an altercation with staff.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man is facing charges after reportedly attempting to climb a parked helicopter, breaking an antenna in the process.

According to the Galesburg Police Department, on Tuesday, May 14 at about 10:48 a.m. officers were dispatched to OSF St. Mary's Medical Center after receiving a report of a patient causing a disturbance.

Two Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Services workers said that they picked up the subject, a 33-year-old Galesburg man after saying that he did not feel well.

The man was taken to the hospital and was stationed in the waiting room due to a lack of available beds.

He was reportedly cooperative and calm, but at one point, he began to eyeball another person in the waiting room. Workers attempted to calm him, but to no avail, as the man suddenly walked outside the building and made his way up to the helipad, where a Life Light Helicopter was parked.

The man then began to climb up the helicopter, and multiple members of GHAS and St. Mary's staff attempted to hold him back.

He was able to be removed from on top of the helicopter, but he continued to resist on the ground under the helicopter.

GPD officers arrived at the scene at this point and were asked to help with the man's detainment. GPD officers fired tasers at the man multiple times, but they had little effect.

After continued altercation, the man was eventually brought under control and removed from the helicopter before being returned to the hospital for treatment in handcuffs and on a stretcher.

Officials say that the man was having a serious mental health episode, and did not threaten or harm anyone involved in the altercation. However, in the process, the man broke one of the helicopter's navigational antenna, rendering it out of service until its repair.