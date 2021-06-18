Galesburg Police K9 gets body armor donation

K9 Deputy Dax will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Fighting crime will soon be safer for one K9 officer.

Galesburg Police K9 Dax will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The non-profit has provided more than 4,000 custom fitted vests to police K9's across the country. They also donate K9 medical kits and insurance premiums.

All of the donations are made possible thanks to grants and fundraising events. Dax’s specific vest was sponsored by an American Legion Post fundraiser out of Indianapolis. Dax's vest, which should arrive by September 2021, will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43."