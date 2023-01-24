Galesburg Alderman: Illinois AG investigating potential Open Meetings Act violation

An investigation by the Illinois Attorney General has begun concerning a possible Open Meetings Act violation by the City of Galesburg.

GALESBURG, Ill. — An investigation by the Illinois attorney general's office has begun concerning a possible Open Meetings Act violation by the City of Galesburg, according to a Tuesday, Jan. 24 news release from Galesburg 1st Ward Alderman Bradley Hix.

According to the release, Hix and 7th Ward Alderman Larry Cox notified the attorney general's office about the apparent violations, which occurred during a Dec. 5 executive session in which the city manager asked council members to convene behind closed doors.

Alderman Hix stated:

"Once I realized there was a potential violation at the December 5th executive session meeting I asked the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to investigate. It’s unfortunate the city attorney didn’t inform the Mayor, City Manager and council that this topic should not be discussed in a closed session.

"This must be addressed and the Illinois Attorney General’s office is the body to make sure it happens. Closed sessions should not be used to discuss uncomfortable situations. The Illinois Attorney General’s office is the state agency to determine whether or not the actions created a violation."

The release states that the attorney general has notified the Galesburg mayor of the potential violations and asked for additional information from the mayor.