Galesburg Hy-Vee locations giving away more than 11,500 peaches

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg's two Hy-Vee locations will be giving away thousands of peaches from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16th.
Partnering with the SunWest Fruit Company, the grocery store chain is donating fruit to the community as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families.
The company will be giving 20 peaches to the first 280 customers at each location, totaling to 560 total served customers.
The companies say that they believe it's important to keep high quality produce in the hands of families as they are continually impacted by the pandemic.
Fresh peaches will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.