Galesburg Hy-Vee locations giving away more than 11,500 peaches

Both locations will be handing out peaches to hundreds of customers via drive-thru at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg's two Hy-Vee locations will be giving away thousands of peaches from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16th.

Partnering with the SunWest Fruit Company, the grocery store chain is donating fruit to the community as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families.

The company will be giving 20 peaches to the first 280 customers at each location, totaling to 560 total served customers.

The companies say that they believe it's important to keep high quality produce in the hands of families as they are continually impacted by the pandemic.