Galesburg accepting applications for housing assistance repair program

Low-income homeowners in Galesburg could be eligible for housing repair grants up to $4,500 through a city program.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALESBURG, Ill. — It's not too late for Galesburg homeowners to apply for the city's Housing Repair Assistance Program.

City Council approved the new program in June to help provide financial assistance to low-to-moderate income owner-occupied homes. Homeowners can receive a grant of up to $4,500 to complete minor repairs.

In the last month, around 250 people have applied for the program, housing program coordinator Judy Guenseth said. Ten people have been approved so far and the city has given away $26,000 out of its $112,500 budget.

"I have received through the years calls from people asking for this type of money," Guenseth said. "We have a lot of families who are low income, maybe disabled, and they have little things like a minor roof repair, maybe a plumbing repair, electrical repair, and they just do not have the money."

Possible repairs include improvements to a building's accessibility, installation of smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors, demolition of unsafe accessory garages or sheds less than 1,000 square feet, replacement of HVAC equipment at least 15 years old, repairs to electrical and plumbing issues and minor roof repairs.

In order to qualify for the program, the household income must be under 80% of the area median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For example, someone in a single occupancy home would have to make less than $42,500 a year to qualify.

Applicants are required to get two estimates from two different contractors. Homeowners are responsible for 5% of the project cost and any cost over $4,500.

"Maintaining the housing stock is very important," Guenseth said. "We can keep people in their homes and then maintain the integrity of their homes and keep it safe for them. It also maintains the quality of life for the city of Galesburg and so it helps people to maintain the property values. But also, people have a sense of pride in their homes and it helps them to take pride in this."

Funds are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Guenseth said Galesburg hopes to continue the Housing Repair Assistance Program in future years.