Galesburg firefighters rescue woman from burning apartment building

When the fire crew finally managed to get into the building, they heard the woman screaming for help.

Galesburg firefighters responded to a structure fire in the early hours of Saturday, May 30th and ended up rescuing a woman from the building.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to the scene on the 300 block of N Broad Street at about 2:45 a.m. The report detailed a large structure fire in a 2-story apartment building with smoke billowing from every window. Firefighters were also made aware of the presence of a woman on the second floor. A police officer had previously attempted to enter the bulding, but couldn't, due to heavy smoke.

One crew attempted to make a quick entry into the building, but were turned back by especially intense heat. In response, another crew attacked the heavy flames on the north side of the building, which eventually let the rescue crew make their way in.

The crew was able to navigate the thick smoke using a thermal imaging camera and locate the 23-year-old woman and her dog and get them out of the building.

After rotating firefighters in and out of the crews, they were finally able to get the fire under control at just after 4 a.m.