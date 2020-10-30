Galesburg emergency services to have pizza eating contest

GALESBURG, Ill — Happy Joe's is hosting a pizza-eating contest to raise money for charity.
The event, called the first annual Hungry Heroes Eat Off will take place at the Galesburg Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, on November 7 at 2 pm, in the front parking lot.
The pizza chain says representatives from the Galesburg Fire Department, Police Department, and EMT will go head-to-head in a pizza-eating contest for a grand prize of $1,000 for the winner’s chosen charity.
All attendees will receive a $5 gift voucher from Happy Joe’s and the opportunity to register for free pizza for a year (1 pizza a month for 12 months).
Happy the Dog, the company mascot, will also be there to cheer on the Heroes.
If you would like more information on this event, or would like to find out how to be part of it, you can contact Kristel Whitty-Ersan at Happy Joe’s by calling or texting 563-650-4680 or email kristele@happyjoes.com.