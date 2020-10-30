Galesburg emergency services to have pizza eating contest

Happy the Dog, the company mascot, will also be there to cheer on the Heroes.

GALESBURG, Ill — Happy Joe's is hosting a pizza-eating contest to raise money for charity.

The event, called the first annual Hungry Heroes Eat Off will take place at the Galesburg Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, on November 7 at 2 pm, in the front parking lot.

The pizza chain says representatives from the Galesburg Fire Department, Police Department, and EMT will go head-to-head in a pizza-eating contest for a grand prize of $1,000 for the winner’s chosen charity.

All attendees will receive a $5 gift voucher from Happy Joe’s and the opportunity to register for free pizza for a year (1 pizza a month for 12 months).

