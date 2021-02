Galesburg is asking residents what information they'd like to see on the website and preferences on how that information can be accessed.

GALESBURG, Ill — The City of Galesburg is developing a new website and is asking the community for input.

The city hopes to get feedback on the usability of the new website, which is expected to launch summer 2021.

