Galesburg PD lieutenant promoted to deputy police chief

Lt. Kevin Legate will start as deputy police chief on July 31.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The city of Galesburg selected Lieutenant Kevin Legate to become the deputy police chief Wednesday. He'll begin his new position July 31, succeeding Deputy Chief Hostens, who has moved to Wisconsin Rapids, WI to become chief of police.

Legate rose above seven other well-qualified internal candidates thanks to his extensive and varied law enforcement experience, according to a press release.

Legate began his career as a patrol officer in Rock Island before joining the Galesburg Police Department in 2001. He served as a MEG Agent with the Peoria Multi-County Narcotic Unit before returning to Galesburg as an investigator in 2009.

Since rejoining, he rose through the ranks as a sergeant and lieutenant, and now as deputy police chief.

Legate graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Deputy Police Chief,” Legate said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Galesburg, developing the potential of personnel within our organization, and implementing goals and initiatives to make our community a safe place for residents to call home.”