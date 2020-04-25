Galesburg Cottage Hospital CEO confirms company sale

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg Cottage Hospital is in the final stages of being sold off, according to CEO Bob Moore.
In a press release, Moore say, "“Yes, I can confirm that SBJ Group, Inc. has signed a purchase agreement for our hospital. The transaction is expected to finalize on May 31, 2020. This change of ownership will allow the community to proudly continue providing compassionate local care to our patients. We look forward to the coming weeks and months ahead as we transition into the next chapter of serving our community.”
The hospital is being sold by its current owner, Quorum Health Corporation, who own 22 other community hospitals across the nation.