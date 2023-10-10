Plans for Galesburg community center still uncertain as task force meets again

The task force of 15 community members has until December to present its findings to Galesburg city council.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALESBURG, Ill. — The city of Galesburg's task force is still figuring out what recommendations to give for a new community center.

City council previously considered using the vacant Churchill Junior High School building for the new center but eventually decided to put the building up for bids on Nov. 6.

The council created the task force of 15 community members to determine what services and facilities are important for a new community center.

At an Oct. 10 meeting, team members took turns pitching their vision for the center. Maria Salsman had her own sketches shown on a projector, which depicted communal areas. "You can have older people, you can have younger people — they can be separated if they wanna be separated, but they can mix and mingle if that's what they choose," she said while describing her layout.

The ideas presented ranged widely from childcare, to study and computer areas, to focusing on youth programs and staffing. "From the custodial staff who told me they believed in me, to the cooks who made sure we had a good meal after school ... those are the things that matter, that make a difference," vice chairperson Anthony Law said.

The team still hasn't agreed upon a proposed layout for the center, a preferred location, or exact amenities to focus on. However, the city council did not lay out strict requirements for what the task force needs to deliver by December 2023.