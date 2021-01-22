The $25,000 grant, awarded by the City of Galesburg, will help cover operational costs and help the business recover from losses associated with the pandemic.

GALESBURG, Ill. — At Discover Depot in Galesburg, they are all about learning.

"We did try to think out of the box," said Executive Director Denise Bradburn.

After closing twice in the last year, once in March and again in November, the museum is open again, this time with a new purpose.

"Unlike retail or restaurants, we do not have the ability to deliver, or curbside sell our product, which is engaging children and families in learning," Bradburn said.

Now, they can continue that mission, and do more, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the City of Galesburg.

"That's going to go a long way here to help the museum sustain and continue to be a part of our community," Bradburn said.

The museum is now also a remote learning location for Kindergarten through fifth-graders, who are working on school work remotely. That allows staff to help younger students navigate the technology while the students parent's are off at work.

Bradburn said the museum started offering the study spaces in August 2020, at the start of this school year.

"We're still inspiring learning we're just helping in a different way," Bradburn said.

After reopening the museum for the general public to visit in January 2021, Yvette Carpentier could bring her grandchildren back to play again.

"I actually wondered if they'd be able to reopen again it was closed for so long. So, it's just fun place to get out and be, the kids are having a great time," Carpentier said.

After months of uncertainty, the sounds of discovery are back at this depot.

Bradburn said the museum was already a safe and clean space to visit before the pandemic, but that they're now following even more strict cleaning guidelines throughout the day.

Discovery Depot was one of 35 businesses or organizations who received grants from the City of Galesburg, according to a press release from the city.