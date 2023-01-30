Galesburg business closes up shop; set to transition online

Dovetail and Rivet Stitch has officially closed its doors, and will now transition to becoming an online store.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg small business has closed up shop, but it's not the end. The store is set to transition to a different format of selling its product.

Dovetail Rivet & Stitch, located at 61 S. Seminary St., held its last day in store on Sunday, Jan. 29. The store sells contemporary art, fine craft and handmade goods made by independent artists and other small businesses.

Owner Hilary Anderson opened the shop in 2015, and says she plans on offering a lot of the stores inventory online.

"We'll be around and it's just going to be, we're going to be presenting these pieces in a new format," Anderson said.

Anderson is also planning on holding pop-up sales around Galesburg. It's unsure yet where and when those will be held. She said she'll miss interacting with customers.

"I've met a lot of great people being in this space," Anderson said.

Inflation played a role in the closing of the shop. Anderson said artists have raised their prices, forcing her to cut ties.

"Throughout the year is that many of the prices of our pieces went up," Anderson said. "A lot of artists, had to raise their prices."

"It's sad. I mean, it's really sad. It's sad for Galesburg," Employee Kelly Fisk said.

Anderson explained that the decision to close up shop is also so she can focus on her own artwork.

"We've had a lot of people coming in sad, that we're leaving and like, oh, I always came here for this special gifts," Anderson said. "And it's going to change, it's not going to be in the same space, but I'm trying to let them know what we're still here to provide these kinds of gifts and items."

The store held a discount sale in the store's final days. Fisk said she's excited for Hilary to see where she takes this venture next.