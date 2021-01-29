Balloon launch held in remembrance of 7-year-old murder victim

Willow Banks's new neighbors released balloons in a humble gathering meant to honor her.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Community members and loved ones took part in a balloon launch in remembrance of seven-year-old Willow Banks, who died after police say she was stabbed by her mother.

Mourners gathered on McKnight Street Thursday, January 28 for the remembrance event.

The group held balloons and candles, releasing the balloons all at once. Neighbors say Ivy and Banks were new to the neighborhood. Banks often played outside with other kids from the neighborhood. It was some of those mothers who decided to put the balloon release event together.

One neighbor, Lashona Haymon, saying they just wanted to remind Banks they remember her and loved her. "She just turned seven. The baby barely lived her life and you just come and snatch it away from her."

Neighbors say they wanted the little girls family to know that Galesburg stands together in the face of tragedy. Janice Jackson saying, "Since I heard the news it's been eating me up. So we're getting a little bit of closure."

Dozens of bright pink and purple balloons filled the sky in honor of Willow.

