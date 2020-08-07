Investigators still searching for answers on 2020 death of missing Galena woman

Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office seeks new information in the 2020 death of a 57-year-old Galena woman.

GALENA, Ill. — Just over one year after a missing Galena woman was found dead in Missouri, Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any new information about her death.

57-year-old Laura Kowal was found dead in the Mississippi River near Canton, Missouri on August 9, 2020.

This comes just a few days after the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports Kowal was last seen in her rural Galena home on August 7, 2020.

Her 2016 white Honda pilot was recovered from Warsaw, Illinois on the same day her body was found.

The driving distance between Canton, Missouri and Warsaw, Illinois is estimated at 42-64 minutes via Apple Maps.

No additional information regarding the investigation has been released, leaving the sheriff's office to seek public assistance.

Any information regarding Kowal's disappearance and death should be directed to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department Investigations.

The WQAD Digital Team has reached out to the sheriff's office for additional details in the investigation.