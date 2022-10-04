Fulton Police and Fire rescue dog from 20-foot deep well

A Fulton police officer was dispatched to an unusual call after a puppy fell 20 feet into a cistern and needed rescuing.

FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Police Department received an unusual call on Saturday about a puppy that needed rescuing from a 20-foot drop into a well.

According to a Facebook post published by FPD, an officer was dispatched to a home in the morning on April 9 after it was reported that a dog fell down almost 20 feet into a cistern located under the rear porch.

Fulton Fire Department was called in to help and the first responders got to work hatching a rescue operation.

As seen in a video included in the post, the responders lowered a ladder into the wall, and one rescuer climbed down it to put a harness on the dog and carry it back up.

FPD says that the dog was not majorly injured by the fall.