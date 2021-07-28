Full interview: Pilot of crashed Whiteside County plane details experience

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — The pilot of the plane that crashed in rural Whiteside County over the weekend met with News8 to talk about his experience in the incident and how it unfolded.
The incident happened on Saturday, July 24 around 6 p.m., when a plane that was involved in the Whiteside County Air Show earlier in the day crash landed in a corn field south of the county airport.
Despite the crash and the plane landing on its top, both of the plane's occupants walked away without injury.
The plane's pilot, Dan Gryder, met with a News8 cameraman and walked him through the corn field where the plane first impacted, detailing his experience with the crash, why it happened, and how he and the other passenger escaped without injury.