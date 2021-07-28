Full interview: Pilot of crashed Whiteside County plane details experience

Pilot Dan Gryder talks with News8 about why the plane went down, what the experience was like, and how both he and the passenger came out unscathed.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — The pilot of the plane that crashed in rural Whiteside County over the weekend met with News8 to talk about his experience in the incident and how it unfolded.

Despite the crash and the plane landing on its top, both of the plane's occupants walked away without injury.