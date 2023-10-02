Safely watch the partial solar eclipse from the Augustana Planetarium

Augustana College is opening their doors to allow the public a safe place to view the partial solar eclipse.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said the eclipse would occur on Oct. 1. This is inaccurate and the story has been edited to have the correct date.

Augustana College is bringing the community together for the partial solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Indoor and outdoor activities will be held at the Fryxell Geology Museum and at the John Deere Planetarium.

This will give the public an opportunity to view the partial solar eclipse safely. University officials do caution people the observation room is unheated, and in the case of cloudy conditions they may not be able to show the eclipse.

Admission into this event is free and is open to kids of all ages.