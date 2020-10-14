Frozen Landing Ice Rink to stay closed for 2020-2021 winter season

Renovations needed at the rink are on hold right now because of city budget cuts due to the pandemic.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — This winter, Frozen Landing Ice Rink in Bettendorf is not re-opening for the season.

Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, Liz Solis-Willis, says the ten-year-old ice rink needs repairs to its chilling system that keeps the ice from melting.

Those renovations are on hold right not because of city budget cuts due to the pandemic.

Solis-Willis says an inventory to review the repairs needed, and budgeting that into next year's plan, should be done in the next few months.