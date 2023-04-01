Free tax preparation offered through United Way QC

Individuals or families earning up to $60,000 in the past year are eligible to make an appointment for the free tax assistance.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — United Way Quad Cities is now accepting appointments for free tax preparation for those who qualify, according to a press release from the nonprofit.

United Way helps hundreds of local families every year prepare their income taxes, free of charge, with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistant (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs, in collaboration with AARP of Western Illinois and AARP of Eastern Iowa.

Individuals, seniors or families who earned up to $60,000 in the past year qualify for the free service.

Appointments will be offered from Feb. 1 through April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities. Walk-in services are available at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.

If you qualify and are interested in setting up an appointment, click here to be connected to the United Way website.

Appointments are limited and the United Way says they expect the slots to fill up quickly.

United Way says that in the past three years, VITA and AARP Tax Aide have helped return about $12 million to families and individual filers in the area.

To find out if you qualify for free tax preparation, you may go online or call 563-355-4310.

For further information about VITA, or to become a volunteer, email VITA Coordinator Monte Schwartz or call 563-344-0352.

United Way also "thanks tax filers for respecting and following health and safety guidelines as posted by tax preparation sites to prevent the spread of illness."