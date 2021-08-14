Iowa State Fair announces free musical acts for 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from March 12, 2021.
The Iowa State Fair has announced its lineup of free musical acts for this year's event, which will run from August 12-22, 2021.
Susan Knapp Amphitheater
- August 12 Niko Moon
- August 13 Alex Hall
- August 14 Noah Guthrie
- August 15 HAIRBALL
- August 16 LIT
- August 17 Larry Fleet
- August 18 Hailey Whitters
- August 19 Blanco Brown
- August 20 Country Gold featuring LeRoy VanDyke, The Malpass Brothers and Dallas Wayne
- August 21 Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band
- August 22 Ross Ellis
Anne and Bill Riley Stage
- August 12-13 Renata the Band
- August 14 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
- August 15 Latino Celebration with Andy William & Nebraska All Stars
- August 16-20 Ron Diamond
- August 21 Jake Hoot
- August 22 We The Kingdom
MidAmerican Energy Stage
- August 12-22 Vocal Trash
- August 12 The Nadas
- August 13 Josie Dunne
- August 14 The Lettermen
- August 15 Skid Row
- August 16 Tony! Toni! Toné!
- August 17 LA Guns
- August 18 Color Me Badd/Tag Team
- August 19 Colter Wall
- August 20 Filmore
- August 21 Bob Dorr's Iowa Music Revue
- August 22 “I Am, He Said” Celebrating the Music of Neil Diamond
Fun Forest Stage
- August 12-22 Allez OOPS!
- August 12-22 The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee
Other Grounds Entertainment
- Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins
- Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art
- Sandscapes
- Bandaloni
- Kachunga and the Alligator Show
- Wool Riders Only’s Mutton Bustin’
- Disc-Connected K-9’s sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water
- Doc Snooker’s “To the Moon!”