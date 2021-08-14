x
Iowa State Fair announces free musical acts for 2021

The acts range from country and rock to rhythm and blues.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from March 12, 2021. 

The Iowa State Fair has announced its lineup of free musical acts for this year's event, which will run from August 12-22, 2021.

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

  • August 12 Niko Moon
  • August 13 Alex Hall
  • August 14 Noah Guthrie
  • August 15 HAIRBALL
  • August 16 LIT
  • August 17 Larry Fleet
  • August 18 Hailey Whitters
  • August 19 Blanco Brown
  • August 20 Country Gold featuring LeRoy VanDyke, The Malpass Brothers and Dallas Wayne
  • August 21 Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band
  • August 22 Ross Ellis

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

  •  August 12-13 Renata the Band
  • August 14 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
  • August 15 Latino Celebration with Andy William & Nebraska All Stars
  • August 16-20 Ron Diamond
  • August 21 Jake Hoot
  • August 22 We The Kingdom

MidAmerican Energy Stage

  • August 12-22 Vocal Trash
  • August 12 The Nadas
  • August 13 Josie Dunne
  • August 14 The Lettermen
  • August 15 Skid Row
  • August 16 Tony! Toni! Toné!
  • August 17 LA Guns
  • August 18 Color Me Badd/Tag Team
  • August 19 Colter Wall
  • August 20 Filmore
  • August 21 Bob Dorr's Iowa Music Revue
  • August 22 “I Am, He Said” Celebrating the Music of Neil Diamond

Fun Forest Stage

  • August 12-22 Allez OOPS!
  • August 12-22 The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee

Other Grounds Entertainment

  • Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins
  • Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art
  • Sandscapes
  • Bandaloni
  • Kachunga and the Alligator Show
  • Wool Riders Only’s Mutton Bustin’
  • Disc-Connected K-9’s sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water
  • Doc Snooker’s “To the Moon!”

